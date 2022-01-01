About this product
TWIST AND SHOUT.
20 - 28% THC
What’s better than a Tangerine cultivar? One with a twist. Tingle your tastebuds and refresh your senses with a seriously citrusy and fruity cultivar. Tangerine Twist traces its lineage back to Skunk #1 and Dead Head. With terpenes like Myrcene, Linalool, Limonene and Caryophyllene, this sativa delivers fruity, citrus aromas and flavours in a large format that is perfect for sharing with friends.
20 - 28% THC
What’s better than a Tangerine cultivar? One with a twist. Tingle your tastebuds and refresh your senses with a seriously citrusy and fruity cultivar. Tangerine Twist traces its lineage back to Skunk #1 and Dead Head. With terpenes like Myrcene, Linalool, Limonene and Caryophyllene, this sativa delivers fruity, citrus aromas and flavours in a large format that is perfect for sharing with friends.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Spinach Cannabis
FRIENDS. FUN. LEGENDARY CANNABIS.
THREE THINGS THAT MAKE OUR WORLD GO ROUND, AND ROUND.
Each better together, always and forever. Spinach® is here for all the fun that only happens with friends. Where we grow closer by the experiences we share, and the moments made a little more epic whenever there’s legendary cannabis to go around.
THREE THINGS THAT MAKE OUR WORLD GO ROUND, AND ROUND.
Each better together, always and forever. Spinach® is here for all the fun that only happens with friends. Where we grow closer by the experiences we share, and the moments made a little more epic whenever there’s legendary cannabis to go around.