HAIL TO THE QUEEN.

19 - 28% THC

All due respect to the actual Queen of Holland, this Dutch royal will be more popular with your friends. Like a pine forest blooming with flowers, she’s naturally upbeat and enjoyable. This is the strain that took the world by storm in 1995 and never looked back. Today it’s one of the most popular strains out there, having influenced cannabis on a global scale. When we say ‘Cannabis,’ it’s one of the first things to come to mind.