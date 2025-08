🍬 Blue Gummies – Sweet, Frosty, and Fully Loaded



This indica-leaning hybrid hits all the right notes—candy-sweet on the nose, smooth on the pull, and coated in frost. The nugs are chunky and clean, and it burns true from start to finish.



🔥 THC: 30.77% – Strong and consistent



🔥 Flavors: Sweet candy gas with a creamy, smooth finish



🔥 Effect: Mellow and relaxing without knocking you out—great for any time you want to unwind and stay functional With its bright aroma and bold look, Blue Gummies is one of those strains people ask for by name. If you’re building a top-shelf, this belongs on it.



💨 Small-batch grown and highly requested—don’t sleep on this drop.

