Ice Cream Cake is one of those strains you just can't stop smoking—it tastes that good. The chunky, frosty nugs aren’t just pretty to look at; they come with a loud nose that fills the room when you crack the jar. The smooth terp profile delivers a balanced high that relaxes both body and mind. It’s the perfect strain to kick back and unwind. With its combo of strong effects and great flavor Ice Cream Cake is a must-have!

read more