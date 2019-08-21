Ice Cream Cake

by Stash Mountain
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product

Ice Cream Cake is one of those strains you just can't stop smoking—it tastes that good. The chunky, frosty nugs aren’t just pretty to look at; they come with a loud nose that fills the room when you crack the jar. The smooth terp profile delivers a balanced high that relaxes both body and mind. It’s the perfect strain to kick back and unwind. With its combo of strong effects and great flavor Ice Cream Cake is a must-have!

About this strain

Ice Cream Cake is an Indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. This strain is reported by medical marijuana patients and consumers to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake weed is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep.

About this brand

Stash Mountain
Located in the hills of Southern Oregon, Stash Mountain is a family-run craft cannabis farm dedicated to cultivating exceptional flower. With indoor, greenhouse, and sungrown tiers, we combine innovative techniques with a legacy of quality to produce cannabis that’s fresh, consistent, and unforgettable.

Whether it’s your first toke or part of your daily ritual, our flower is here to elevate your experience. At Stash Mountain, we take pride in delivering cannabis that’s clean, flavorful, and crafted to stand out.

License(s)

  • OR, US: 10224576227
