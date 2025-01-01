🚀 Rogue Runtz – The West Coast’s Best-Kept Secret 🚀
Known for its potency and flavor, Rogue Runtz is a favorite for those who appreciate smooth, high-quality flower. Expect a sweet, citrusy inhale with an earthy, gassy finish and a high that hits heavy but stays balanced. Now, Rogue Runtz is here to bring that same top-tier fire straight to your stash.
🔥 Rich terpene profile with layers of bright citrus, sweet berry, and a hint of gas. 🔥 With a smooth, fruity inhale and a subtle earthy kick on the exhale, Rogue Runtz tastes as good as it smokes. 🔥 The high? Next level. 30.2% THC fuels a hard-hitting yet balanced experience—uplifting, calming, and straight-up potent. 💨 Premium indoor-grown heat that belongs in every connoisseur’s collection. No rules. No limits. Just Rogue Runtz. 🌱 TERPENES: 3.95% (Lemon, Orange, Lavender, Hops, Cinnamon) 💥 THC: 30.2% – Elite genetics. Unmatched fire.
Located in the hills of Southern Oregon, Stash Mountain is a family-run cannabis farm built on decades of cultivation expertise. With indoor, greenhouse, and sungrown tiers, we blend innovative techniques with a legacy of quality to produce cannabis that’s fresh, consistent, and unforgettable.
Whether it’s your first toke or part of your daily ritual, our flower is here to elevate your experience. We take pride in delivering cannabis that’s clean, flavorful, and crafted to stand out.
As generational cultivators rooted in legacy cannabis culture, we’re driven by passion and a commitment to excellence. This dedication has earned us 2nd place at the OG Invitational Cup 2024 and 2nd place at the Oregon Grower’s Cup 2024—a testament to our relentless pursuit of greatness.