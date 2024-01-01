White Cherry Gelato

by Stash Mountain
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

White Cherry Gelato is a bold blend of sweet cherries and creamy richness, crafted for those who crave a powerful hit of flavor and potency. This hybrid delivers dense, frosty nugs bursting with smooth, sweet terps that hit the senses hard. It’s a perfect pick for when you’re ready to unwind, yet still crave that uplifting edge. With its complex profile and full-bodied smoke, White Cherry Gelato brings a punch of sweetness with an unforgettable kick.

About this strain

White Cherry Gelato is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Gelato with White Cherry. The effects of this strain are believed to be balancing. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed and sleepy. White Cherry Gelato is believed to have THC levels ranging from 15%-20%. Consumers say this strain is a creeper stain, meaning the effects will hit you later than you might expect, so partake with caution. The dominant terpene in White Cherry Gelato is currently unknown. Medical marijuana patients say they often buy this strain during episodes of insomnia. The original breeder of White Cherry Gelato is unknown.

About this brand

Stash Mountain
Located in the hills of Southern Oregon, Stash Mountain is a family-run craft cannabis farm dedicated to cultivating exceptional flower. With indoor, greenhouse, and sungrown tiers, we combine innovative techniques with a legacy of quality to produce cannabis that’s fresh, consistent, and unforgettable.

Whether it’s your first toke or part of your daily ritual, our flower is here to elevate your experience. At Stash Mountain, we take pride in delivering cannabis that’s clean, flavorful, and crafted to stand out.

License(s)

  • OR, US: 10224576227
