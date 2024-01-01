Located in the hills of Southern Oregon, Stash Mountain is a family-run craft cannabis farm dedicated to cultivating exceptional flower. With indoor, greenhouse, and sungrown tiers, we combine innovative techniques with a legacy of quality to produce cannabis that’s fresh, consistent, and unforgettable.



Whether it’s your first toke or part of your daily ritual, our flower is here to elevate your experience. At Stash Mountain, we take pride in delivering cannabis that’s clean, flavorful, and crafted to stand out.





