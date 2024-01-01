Zoap

by Stash Mountain
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

Zoap is a standout with chunky, frosty nugs and 24.91% THC, packing a punch for both flavor and effects. Its terpene profile is a refreshing blend of lemon, cinnamon, magnolia, hops, and lavender, creating a unique and aromatic experience. This balanced hybrid delivers a smooth, relaxing high that keeps you mellow yet uplifted, making it perfect for creative sessions or unwinding after a long day. Zoap isn’t just a strain—it’s an experience.

About this strain

Zoap is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Rainbow Sherbet and Pink Guava; bred by Deo Farms of Oakland, CA. This evenly balanced powerhouse has a quick onset, bringing waves of euphoria and positivity. Reviewers on Leafly say Zoap cannabis makes them feel giggly, relaxed, and hungry. Zoap can have sweet, floral, soap flavor with some earthy undertones. Medical marijuana patients may enjoy Zoap to help with chronic pain or stress, depression, and nausea. Zoap started with packs of OZ Kush seeds from Dying Breed (Eddy OG x Z). Two of Deo's selections of OZ Kush became his Pink Guava. Then Deo crossed his Pink Guava to Sunset Sherbert and started the "RS" line. "RS" is short for Rainbow Sherbert. LA grower Wizard Trees selected the RS#11 and RS#54. Deo took the RS#16 and bred it back with RS to make Zoap.

About this brand

Located in the hills of Southern Oregon, Stash Mountain is a family-run craft cannabis farm dedicated to cultivating exceptional flower. With indoor, greenhouse, and sungrown tiers, we combine innovative techniques with a legacy of quality to produce cannabis that’s fresh, consistent, and unforgettable.

Whether it’s your first toke or part of your daily ritual, our flower is here to elevate your experience. At Stash Mountain, we take pride in delivering cannabis that’s clean, flavorful, and crafted to stand out.

