We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Stores
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
StashhBox
Shh...we won't tell.
About
Shop
Catalog
Our story
StashhBox is the maker of sophisticated, high-end cannabis storage solutions. All of our boxes are handmade from reclaimed wood and include our signature StashhJars to control smell and regulate humidity.
read more
Shop by category
storage
Weed boxes, bong cases, rig cases, & pipe cases
Flower Storage
The Daily Toker StashhBox | Handmade From Reclaimed Wood | Wooden Stash Box
by StashhBox
Flower Storage
Small StashhJar | Bamboo Lid with Built-in Hygrometer | High-End Stash Jar
by StashhBox
Flower Storage
The Weekend Toker | Handmade From Reclaimed Wood | Aromatic Cedar Lining | Wooden Stash Box
by StashhBox
Flower Storage
Large StashhJar | Bamboo Lid with Built-in Hygrometer | High-End Stash Jar
by StashhBox
Additional information
Visit website
Home
Brands
StashhBox