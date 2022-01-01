ELEVATE YOUR CANNABIS STORAGE TO THE NEXT LEVEL



Meticulously designed and handmade in Calgary, Alberta with the daily cannabis consumer in mind, the Daily Toker StashhBox features a rack for three of our signature StashhJars, as well as a cozy, foam-lined space to store your favorite cannabis tools and accessories. Every toker's personal accessories are different, which is why we used pre-scored foam to allow easy, precise customization of your storage space. When you are ready to roll, simply flip the slide-out lid over to reveal the built-in rolling tray.



Each of the three StashhJars comfortably holds between 7g and 14g (1/4oz and 1/2oz) of your favorite buds; perfect for keeping a well rounded collection of sativa, indica, and hybrid strains. The included Boveda packs actively release or absorb moisture to ensure your buds are maintained at the perfect humidity level. Never doubt whether your cannabis is within the optimal storage environment again...a quick glance at the hygrometer built into the StashhJar lids lets you know when it's time to replace your Boveda packs.



HANDMADE IN CALGARY, ALBERTA (CANADA)



Every StashhBox is painstakingly constructed by hand in the beautiful city of Calgary, AB. The nature of handwork means each and every StashhBox is unique, and made to a standard that simply cannot be attained through mass production. From the careful selection of wood, down to the impossibly tight dovetail joints, the pride we take in our work can be seen the second one lays eyes on our product.



OUR COMMITMENT TO THE ENVIRONMENT



StashhBox is the only cannabis stash box on the market that is constructed from primarily reclaimed wood. So, where does this wood come from? Everytime someone installs new hardwood flooring in their house, an enormous pile of scrap wood becomes destined for the landfill. This pile of scrap might be the old floor that was torn out, or end cuts from the new floor being installed. In anycase, every StashhBox is constructed from pieces of hardwood flooring that would have otherwise been thrown out, with only the trim being comprised of "new" wood. It's our hope that we will inspire people to see the potential beauty in much of the "trash" being thrown out by society everyday.



FEATURES



-Constructed from reclaimed from hardwood flooring

-Sliding lid with a built-in rolling tray

-Three StashhJar rack

-Pre-scored, customizable foam liner

-Includes three StashhJars, each with a capacity of appx. 7g to 14g (1/4oz to 1/2oz) of your favorite buds

-Includes three Boveda packs

-Modularly built. Removable StashhJar rack and foam insert

-High gloss finish

-Measures 28cm x 21.5cm x 14cm (11" x 8 1/2" x 5 1/2")

-Grinder, papers, lighter, and cannabis not included