About this product
Our exclusive Double Lid further protects the contents from infiltration. All supplied products are made in the USA.
A high performance, eco-friendly hydraulic concrete mix is used for its inertness and durability. It is a sand base, non-metallic material with no added chlorides. This material has an ultimate strength of over 9,000 psi - so yeah - it's a rock.
Stashrocks are artisan crafted in small batches - each hand finished and numbered. No 2 Stashrocks are alike.
About this strain
Honey Rock by Sumo Seeds is the product of selective breeding and the pursuit of exceptional cannabis. By crossing Super Widow (White Widow x Super Skunk) with Swazi Poison (Swazi x Durban Poison), Sumo Seeds created a rock-hard indica-dominant hybrid that combines landrace genetics with refined hybrids. Honey Rock’s effects are deeply soothing, offering stoney sedation and relief from aches and pains. This is not a daytime strain; the eclectic cannabinoid profile and overall potency make this strain one of Sumo’s heaviest.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
