A glass Mason jar brings its proven durability in both material and seal quality.
Our exclusive Double Lid further protects the contents from infiltration. All supplied products are made in the USA.
A high performance, eco-friendly hydraulic concrete mix is used for its inertness and durability. It is a sand base, non-metallic material with no added chlorides. This material has an ultimate strength of over 9,000 psi - so yeah - it's a rock.
Stashrocks are artisan crafted in small batches - each hand finished and numbered. No 2 Stashrocks are alike.
Copyright 2013, 2018 LRU. The Trademarks "Stashrock™", "Stashrocks™" and "Original Stashrock™" are owned by LRU, Fenton, MI. USA.
About this strain
Blue Moon Rocks by BOG Seeds is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between Blue Moon and BOG Bubble. It has a sweet blueberry lavender aroma and calming full-body effects.
Blue Moon Rocks effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
58 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
44% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
29% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people say it helps with dizzy
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
12% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
