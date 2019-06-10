ADVANTAGES

- Cool Smoke

- Strong Hits

- Enhanced Flavor

- Better Hygiene

- No Wrinkles

- Luxury Design



Weather you pack cones or are a rolling expert, the StayLit Tip is the best way to class up your game and create a luxury smoking experience.



Great airflow means your rolls stay lit without constant toking. German surgical-grade steel is hand-polished to a mirror finish for unmatched elegance and durability.



StayLit Tip’s extended shape keeps it easy to pass while enjoying a joint or blunt. Sit back and enjoy Smoking Perfection.