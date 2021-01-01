Steel City Green
HiFi 4G
About this product
Steel City Green's HiFi 4G is a THC rich hybrid strain with a sweet, fruity aroma.
Steel City Green's HiFi 4G is a THC rich hybrid strain with a sweet, fruity aroma. Available in 3.5 g and 7 g packages, this strain is harvested weekly from indoor, climate-controlled cultivation rooms allowing for consistent quality and freshness.
Steel City Green's HiFi 4G is a THC rich hybrid strain with a sweet, fruity aroma. Available in 3.5 g and 7 g packages, this strain is harvested weekly from indoor, climate-controlled cultivation rooms allowing for consistent quality and freshness.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!