About this product

*** INCLUDES BACKGROUND INFORMATION FOR NOVICE USERS ***



It’s a cold winter’s evening. Imagine curling up on a couch with a friend in front of a fireplace, a glass of red wine in hand.



But what if the wine wasn’t there? The entire experience would be different. The fire would be there, your friend would be there, but the night would be… incomplete.



Now think about a summer night at the cottage with friends, sitting around a warm, roaring fire. What’s missing this time? What do you need to complete the experience?



Like coffee, champagne, beer, and s’mores, cannabis adds that “special something” to situations. Big Shiny Buds contains profiles of 25 exceptional strains… and 350+ things to enjoy them with (watch, listen, read, experience, eat, drink).



Most other cannabis reviews share functional attributes like THC and CBD levels, flavours, scents, and genetics. In Big Shiny Buds, we have gone the extra mile and provided suggestions for when, how, and why to enjoy 25 carefully-curated strains.



