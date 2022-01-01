A three-pack, including a Blue Dream, a Chocolate Hash Berry and a Bubba Kush bath bomb.



Blue Dream: Born from classic parent genetics, Blueberry and Haze. The dominant profile of Blue Dream consists of myrcene, pinene, limonene, beta-caryophyllene and linalool and is represented via the pure essential oils of sweet orange, lemongrass, frankincense, black pepper & lavender.

Bubba Kush: Cannabis folklore suggests Bubba Kush was first created when an OG Kush strain was crossbred with Northern Lights. Dominant terpenes of the strain: beta-caryophyllene, limonene, myrcene and linalool, represented with ylang ylang, lavender, white grapefruit and cassia essential oils.

Chocolate Hashberry: Born from a cross between two classic Kush cuts; Chocolate Kush and Blackberry Kush, resulting in a robust and delicious aroma of chocolate and florals. The dominant terpenes found in this strain include myrcene, beta-caryophyllene and limonene, represented via rose petals, cocoa butter, and pure essential oils of chamomile, palmarosa, copaiba and a blend of citrus oils