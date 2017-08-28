Small, Compact but Powerful.

Blackberry Kush – Catch a train to chill-town with this tasty indica! A cross between Afghani Kush & DJ Short Blueberry create an amazing blackberry flavor that results in a heavy relaxed feeling to follow.



Cannabinoids: Delta-8, Delta-10, THC-P, THC-JD



Family: Indica



Features

SUB-OHM Coil

Adjustable Airflow

USB Type C Rechargeable



Blackberry Kush 2.5 Gram Disposable



Those new to the use of cannabinoids or those that have extensive experience with these products tend to find that vaping is one of the best methods of enjoying the associated wellness benefits.



Vaping eliminates the burning scent associated with smoking while delivering a smooth, powerful smoking experience. The use of disposable vape pens also provides a better terpene profile, allowing you to enjoy the amazing flavors offered in classic strains.

Try Our Blackberry Kush



Looking for deep relaxation that helps your body and your mind? Our 2.5-gram Blackberry Kush disposable is the ideal solution. This vape offers a distinctive blackberry flavor that is both sweet, tart, and very rich. This is an Indica strain that was developed by crossing Afghani Kush and DJ Short Blueberry and offers a great combination of effects and flavor.

You will enjoy the benefits of Delta 8, Delta 10, THC-P, and THC-JD in our Blackberry Kush vape.

Our Disposable Vapes



The Blackberry Kush 2.5-gram disposable comes ready to use right out of the package. It is fully rechargeable with any standard USB type C recharging cable. Our systems also feature a SUB-OHM coil and adjustable airflow to customize your vaping experience. As with all disposables vapes, once it is used, it is simply tossed into the garbage, eliminating the mess and cleaning required with other types of vape systems.

For more information on any of our products or how to place your order, call us at 321-323-0531 or reach us through the website.

