Small, Compact but Powerful.

Cherry Pie – Who’s ready for dessert? ‘Cause this strain is definitely a treat! A mix of Granddaddy Purp x Durban Poison, this indica dominate hybrid gives a euphoric feeling that is perfect for any time of day. With notes of sweet & sour cherries and berries Cherry Pie is sure to please all of your senses from taste, smell & feeling!



Cannabinoids: Delta-8, Delta-10, THC-P, THC-JD



Family: Hybrid



Features

SUB-OHM Coil

Adjustable Airflow

USB Type C Rechargeable



Cherry Pie 2.5 Gram Disposable



Hybrid strains offer a perfect middle ground for people who are unsure which strain is right for them or want to be somewhere between the uplifted and fully relaxed state. They are also the perfect option for those who want different effects than those found in standard Sativa and Indica strains of industrial hemp. Cherry Pie is one of those hybrids that is perfect at any time. It includes the cannabinoids Delta 8, Delta 10, THC-JD, THC-P, all of which are hemp derived.



Traditionally, Indica strains of hemp tend to create more relaxation in the body, while still allowing the mind to calm and clear. Sativa strains, on the other hand, tend to create more of an energized effect to the mind that boosts creativity and focus while also potentially reducing stress.

Enjoy the Flavor and the Benefits



Our 2.5-gram disposable Cherry Pie is a great option to enjoy throughout the day. This is a hybrid that tends to have a more Indica-dominant profile, which means it offers the wellness benefits of a euphoric mood that also helps you to stay balanced throughout the day.



Of course, this is also a wonderful option for an evening vaping solution. Cherry Pie has a sweet note that brings to mind the taste of fresh cherries and berries. This balanced flavor and effect make it the ideal hybrid to vape throughout the day.

Like many of our other disposables, including the 2.5-gram Cherry Pie disposable, it comes with the SUB-OMH coil, adjustable airflow, and is rechargeable with a USB type C charger.



If you have questions about this or any other product at STNR, reach out to us online or at 321-323-0531.

