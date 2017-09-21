Small, Compact but Powerful.

Grapefruit Romulan – Get ready for citrus-y bliss! Known for having a strong aroma & taste of grapefruit and piney citrus, this will please all citrus forward fans. Grapefruit Romulan is said to give you a slight tingly feeling as its effects start to kick in, leaving you with an elated, pleasurable effect.



Cannabinoids: Delta-8, Delta-10, THC-P, THC-JD



Family: Sativa



Features

SUB-OHM Coil

Adjustable Airflow

USB Type C Rechargeable



Grapefruit Romulan 2.5 Gram Disposable



Sativa strains are known for their ability to give you a gentle boost of energy, provide mental focus and clarity, and to uplift your mood. Our Grapefruit Romulan 2.5-gram disposable is the perfect example of just how good a Sativa strain can be throughout the day.



Grapefruit Romulan also offers a citrus, piney, grapefruit flavor profile, which is exceptional throughout the day. Using this Sativa hemp-derived vape is reported to create a pleasant sensation followed by an uplifted mood and a sense of creativity and positivity.



The Vape Features



Our 2.5-gram Grapefruit Romulan offers a cost-saving option for those who vape occasionally or those who vape daily. These systems are very simple to use even for those new to vaping. When not in use, it should be stored upright in a cool, dark area to avoid any loss of potency from heat or sunlight exposure.



The STNR 2.5-gram disposables come with a SUB-OHM coil and adjustable airflow, allowing you to customize your vaping experience. They are also fully rechargeable using a standard USB Type C charger.



Disposables are convenient and simple and eliminate the need for cleaning and maintaining other types of vaping systems. Thanks to new technology, and our adjustable airflow design, our disposables are one of our best-selling items. In addition to this Sativa strain, we also hybrid and indica disposables, allowing you to choose the right option for your wellness needs.



If you have questions about any of our products, including our 2.5-gram disposables, drop the team an online message or call us at 321-323-0531.

