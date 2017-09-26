Introducing STNR Creations 3 Gram Disposable. This innovative product is designed with adjustable airflow, a two-click pre-heat feature, and the convenience of a USB Type C rechargeable battery.



Our Stoner’s Blend of Delta 8 THC, Delta 10 THC, THC-P, and THC-B, expertly crafted with natural Terpenes to provide an unforgettable flavor experience.



This disposable offers an unrivaled combination of flavor, and convenience.

Cherry Pie Flavor:

Provides a delectable fusion of fruity sweetness and pastry undertones, creating a mouthwatering and satisfying vape that will leave you craving another slice.

HYBRID

SPECS

SUB-OHM Ceramic Coil

3ml Capacity

Rechargeable

25w Auto Draw

30w Boost Button

Adjustable Airflow

