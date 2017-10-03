Blue Dream – With an undertone of fresh blueberries, this sativa-dominate hybrid strain is one that will wash over you with a wave of calmness & relaxation. This strain produces a balanced high paired with full-body relaxation. The terpene blend is full of a sweet berry taste, you're sure to love!



Terpene Profile: Hybrid



300mg per Kief Covered Pre-Roll with a blend of:

Delta-8

HHC

THC-P

