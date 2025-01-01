Cherry Lime Haze – A blissful combination that tastes like cherry limeade. If you favor this drink you are sure to love this strain! This sativa dominate strain will leave you feeling energized, euphoric, happy. Cherry Lime haze is great fit for anyone with an active lifestyle.



Terpene Profile: Sativa



300mg per Kief Covered Pre-Roll with a blend of:

Delta-8

HHC

THC-P

