Green Crack – A SUPER potent sativa strain that can leave you feeling energized, happy & ready to go. This is a very citrus forward strain (think lemons & limes). Green Crack is a great strain for someone who is an active user, but wants to enjoy flower while getting things done.



Terpene Profile: Sativa



300mg per Kief Covered Pre-Roll with a blend of:

Delta-8

HHC

THC-P

