Get your chill on with everyone favorite gummies!



- 30mg Delta 8 in each gummies

- 900mg Delta 8 Total

- Vegan friendly & gluten free

- DEA Certified Lab Testing on ALL products

- 100% Hemp Derived Delta8 THC



Here at STNR we pride ourselves on having the PUREST AND STRONGEST distillate sitting at 99.5% and only test our products through DEA registered labs.

read more