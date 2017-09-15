Dosidos is a feast for the tastebuds & nose. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. Those who smoke Dosi can enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward.



Terpene Profile

Hybrid

3.5 Grams of STNR Diamond Budz

THC-P

DELTA 8 THC

DELTA 10 THC

