This strain has an aroma similar to a fresh lemon slice and has euphoric effects that are potent and long-lasting. Fire OG is one of the strongest OG strains, and is a fan favorite among consumers who have a high THC tolerance.

Terpene Profile

Hybrid

3.5 Grams of STNR Diamond Budz

THC-P

DELTA 8 THC

DELTA 10 THC

