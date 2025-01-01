This terpene produces a euphoric high with mentally uplifting effects. Consumers say GMO Cookies promotes an incredible body high that leaves you feeling relaxed and free from pain. With high usage, this strain may lock you to the sofa and make you feel sedated.



Terpene Profile

Hybrid

3.5 Grams of STNR Diamond Budz

THC-P

DELTA 8 THC

DELTA 10 THC

read more