Perfect for nighttime use, Grand Daddy Purple hits both the body and mind initially but quickly fades into a smooth body buzz like most heavy indicas do. It brings on the classic indica couch-lock feeling and can even promote feelings of numbness in the body. It’s immensely relaxing and perfect for ending the day.



Terpene Profile

Indica

3.5 Grams of STNR Diamond Budz

THC-P

DELTA 8 THC

DELTA 10 THC

