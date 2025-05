Single

Flavor Profile:

Jack Herer

Jack Herer is an extremely uplifting strain that provides an abundance of energy and inspiration. You’ll be blissful and clear-headed, leaving space for creativity and motivation when you need it most. Stress and anxiousness will fade away, allowing you to focus on important projects or fun activities with a new viewpoint.

Terpene Profile:

Sativa

Specifications



0.5 Ω Coil

2ml Capacity

800mah Battery

Rechargeable

Ingredients



Hemp-derived Δ8 THC Distillate

Natural Terpenes

