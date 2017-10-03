Single

Flavor Profile:

Northern Lights



Northern Lights produces euphoric effects that settle in firmly throughout the body, relaxing muscles and easing the mind. Consumers say this strain has a pungently sweet and spicy flavor profile that is smooth on the exhale. Perfect strain for the end of the day.



Terpene Profile:

Indica

Specifications



0.5 Ω Coil

2ml Capacity

800mah Battery

Rechargeable

Ingredients



Hemp-derived Δ8 THC Distillate

Natural Terpenes

