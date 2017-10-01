Single

Flavor Profile:

Purple Punch

A indica that will help you relax your body and mind with flavors of berries, grapes and sweetness.

Terpene Profile:

Indica

Specifications



0.5 Ω Coil

2ml Capacity

800mah Battery

Rechargeable

Ingredients



Hemp-derived Δ8 THC Distillate

Natural Terpenes

Purple Punch 2 Gram Disposable



There are times when all you want to do is relax, unwind, and enjoy some time without stress and worry. At STNR, we provide our customers with a top selection of hemp-derived Delta 8 products that meet your wellness goals, including just being able to put your feet up and relax.

Enjoy Purple Punch



In the evening, or on those lazy days and weekends, our Purple Punch 2-gram disposable is the perfect option. This is an Indica strain that allows you to let go of the worries of the day with deep body relaxation. Indica’s also have the effect of calming the mind and allowing you just to enjoy your time. However, the relaxation effects are not extremely intense, so you can still get things done throughout the day.



Our Purple Punch 2-gram disposables provide a great flavor profile of slightly sweet berries and grapes. It is made from 100% hemp-derived Delta 8 distillate, which means it is federally legal.

Our Disposables



Like all of our quality disposables, the Purple Punch 2-gram disposable single has a sub ohm coil and long-lasting battery. It is also rechargeable, ensuring you have the battery power needed to enjoy the experience no matter how frequently you vape.



STNR offers several options in our 2-gram packages of disposables. Most of our customers stock up on several options, so they always have the right vape on hand.

For assistance with your order or help with choosing products, contact us online or at 321-323-0531.

