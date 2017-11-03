Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells sour & gassy. One of the OG Cannabis Strains, if that's your style than this is the jar for you. A perfect blend of three amazing cannabinoids.



Terpene Profile

Sativa

3.5 Grams of STNR Diamond Budz

THC-P

DELTA 8 THC

DELTA 10 THC

