We are a proudly Canadian manufacturer focus on producing the best concentrate vaporizers. Pioneers in the Canadian emerging community of vape enthusiasts we create the world’s most flavour truthful and best handheld cannabis vaporizers.



Because we care about revealing the true flavour of this sacred 🌿 plant.



Creating the best vape pen for dabs didn’t happen overnight. It started with a deep passion for #cannabis, 7 years of experience in the industry, and a lot of hard work to bring the finest, most flavour-oriented, and thoughtfully crafted portable dab pen to your hands.



In 2013, after finishing his studies in London, our founder Vince embarked on an unscripted adventure inspired by his profound belief in the power of #cannabis and the emerging e-cigarettes trend. This led him to be a pioneer in the Canadian emerging community of vape enthusiasts and to create the world’s most flavour truthful (patent pendant), best handheld cannabis vaporizer.



Each StoneSmiths product is crafted with the outmost precision and care by our passionate team of designers and engineers. All of them, masters of #cannabis and devoted supporters of hemp's contributions to humankind.



As active members of the #cannabiscommunity, we believe it’s one of the earth’s most valuable resources and we want to make sure its benefits and healing properties reach the most vulnerable. This principle inspired us to team up with an Tokeativity, an organization supporting women worldwide. Year after year we are committed to uphold the Global Feminist Community for Active Cannabis Culture that believes in cannabis normalization, equity and empowerment of a modern consumption culture.



