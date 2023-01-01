Strain Kings has been working through the years refining and improving their processes. From top to bottom, and outside in, everything is orderly and fresh. Consistency is key throughout all the cannabis strains that leave. While Strain Kings is capable of large scale production, it is grown at a scale that can be maintained in smaller craft batches, in order to ensure the supreme quality and consistency we strive for.



Cultivating fresh and clean cannabis to provide for the community is always the main focus and goal. By committing our time and patience, we do it. Our cannabis is lab tested by a third party testing approved facility. You can smell, taste and feel the difference in quality!

