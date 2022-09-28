Bred by Cookies in California and grown by Strains Ltd in Ontario. RNTZ is a 50/50 hybrid cross between Zktlz and Gelato #33. It carries a pungent aroma of creamy berry syrup with plenty of gassy notes followed by a super delicious fruity flavour with tropical citrus and sweet berries. The bag appeal is incredible. The colours range from purple and pink to shades that go as deep as a dark blackish purple, caked with trichomes.