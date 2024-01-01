We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Stores
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Subdued Excitement (SUBX)
Grown Near Canada
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Subdued Excitement (SUBX) products
5 products
Cartridges
Fatso Cartridge 0.5g - Cold Smoke
by Subdued Excitement (SUBX)
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Jah Goo Cartridge 0.5g - Cold Smoke
by Subdued Excitement (SUBX)
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Mango Glue Cartridge 0.5g - Cold Smoke
by Subdued Excitement (SUBX)
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
GMO Live Resin by Subdued Excitement
by Subdued Excitement (SUBX)
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Zkittlez Live Resin by Subdued Excitement
by Subdued Excitement (SUBX)
THC 66%
CBD 0%
Home
Brands
Subdued Excitement (SUBX)
Catalog