Sugarbud Craft Growers
Wedding Cake #11
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
Sugarbud is proud to bring Western Canada's long tradition of exceptional select-batch craft cannabis to the most discerning of consumers. Our collection of unique strains is methodically curated to the highest standards throughout the entire growing cycle. Hand cultivated and carefully dried over 14 days, each bud is then cured through our signature process. Wedding Cake XX is a Sugarbud exclusive cultivar phenotyped and grown from seed from our genetic library. A rich and complex terpene profile of Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene and Linalool. Sugarbud Wedding Cake XX carries bold aromas of black pepper and citrus zest, rounding out an earthy spiciness. A most unique Indica leaning hybrid.
Wedding Cake effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
1,335 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
38% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
