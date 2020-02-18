About this product

Sugarbud is proud to bring Western Canada's long tradition of exceptional select-batch craft cannabis to the most discerning of consumers. Our collection of unique strains is methodically curated to the highest standards throughout the entire growing cycle. Hand cultivated and carefully dried over 14 days, each bud is then cured through our signature process. Wedding Cake XX is a Sugarbud exclusive cultivar phenotyped and grown from seed from our genetic library. A rich and complex terpene profile of Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene and Linalool. Sugarbud Wedding Cake XX carries bold aromas of black pepper and citrus zest, rounding out an earthy spiciness. A most unique Indica leaning hybrid.