RETIRED to make way for the Sun Token Version 2.



The Sun Token is a hand pipe capable of unique solar dome hits. Using the magnetic dome and a magnifying lens, low temperature smoking is possible without starting an ember. With the dome set aside, it functions flawlessly as a traditional pipe. This pipe is modular and fits standard 14mm size attachments, allowing water filtration and concentrate use. It is meticulously handcrafted in the USA, and thoughtfully designed for both new and experienced users. The body is made of cherry, a hardwood used in pipe making throughout history. It is sanded smooth to the touch, and protected from the elements with an organic 100% flaxseed oil finish, one of the most practical wood finishes available. The borosilicate glass parts are durable, yet easily replaceable in case of destruction. Everything easily disassembles for cleaning.



This is the whole system. It includes:



-The cherry wood platform protected by 100% pure flax seed oil.



-One borosilicate solar dome with magnetic base.



-One borosilicate mouth piece with precision cut and fire polished ends.



-One 14mm borosilicate bowl (select your color).



-One credit card sized fresnel lens.



-Two mouth piece O-rings.



-The Sun Token Owner's Manual.



-Discreet shipping from ST Products.