AC/DC

Genetics: Ruderalis X Cannatonic

Indica / Sativa: 50/50

Average Test: 1-6%THC (1:20)

Time To Flower: 65-72 (9-10 weeks)

Average Yield: Average

Growing Notes: bushy plant with thin, feathery leaves that may grow as high as four feet. It looks and grows like a skunk variety with big colas. Expect to spend some time maintaining the plant. Prop up and brace the plant, providing it a platform to develop. Supplement its diet with minerals such as magnesium and calcium.

Flower Notes: The leaves may turn a bit purple and the nugs are about the size of a thumb.

