Amherst Sour Diesel



Chem Dawg X Amherst Super Skunk



Indica / Sativa: 70% Sativa



Average Test: 18-22% THC



Time To Flower: 70 days (10 weeks), Early October outdoor



Average Yield: Indoor yield: 10-15+ oz/yd2, Outdoor yield: 71-106+ oz/plant



Growing Notes: It can be grown in any growing environment. Indoors it performs best with a short growth and outdoors, in temperate, warm, dry and Mediterranean climates or in a greenhouse.



Flower Notes: large, elongated, compact buds



Flavor: ripe fruit and oil. rich and complex, with hints of tropical fruit, oil and exotic wood. ANISE



Terpene Profile: Diesel, Sour, Pine, Woody, Earthy, Pungent



Medical Effects: effect-euphoric, uplifting, invigorating



Breeder: Humboldt Seed Organization

