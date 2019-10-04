Bacio Gelato (Gelato #41)

Genetics: Sunset Sherbert X Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookie

Indica / Sativa: 50/50

Average Test: 18-27% THC

Time To Flower: (8-9 weeks), Mid October outdoor

Average Yield: < 0.5 Oz/Ft² (< 150 g/m²) indoor, 450 – 550 g/m² outdoor

Growing Notes: AKA Gelato #41. Strong and prominent lateral branching creates very even bud development. Dense bud formation results in great flower production into secondary and third layers of canopy. Stronger feeding regimes are recommended though the plant is modest in the consumption of nitrogen to maintain its dark green expression. Great for both arid and humid climates thanks to high climatic versatility. Manicuring fan leaves from primary layers of the canopy will create deeper light penetration. Outdoors, single cage support is sufficient though thinning of fan leaves is required for better penetration of light in later flowering stages.

Flower Notes: The flower has a pine-cone structure with purple lavender hues, large, crystal-laden bracts, and distinct, well-proportioned orange pistils.

Flavor Profile: hazelnuts, vanilla, strawberry, chocolate

Terpene Profile: Pulegone, Pinene and Phellandrene, Ocimene, Caryophyllene

Medical Effects: Aids with chronic pain, depression, fatigue, mood swings, nausea, and stress

Show more