Bacio Gelato effects
49 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
26% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
4% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Anxious
2% of people say it helps with anxious
Dry eyes
2% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
12% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
8% of people say it helps with pain
