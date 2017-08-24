Blackberry Fire

Genetics: Blackberry Kush X Fire Lady

Indica / Sativa: 70% Indica

Average Test: 19-25% THC

Time To Flower: 65-70 (8-9 weeks)

Average Yield: High

Growing Notes: plants can be successfully cultivated indoors or out, with outdoor success calling for a semi-humid climate with daytime temperatures in the 70s (Fahrenheit). The strain tends to have a squat and bushy silhouette with strong lateral branching patterns. In order to bring out the purple potential in the flowers, gardeners should expose their crops to cold (but not freezing) temperatures just before flowering begins.

Flower notes: large, colorful flowers. They adhere in an elongated formation that ends in a rounded tip, giving the buds a bullet-like appearance. these colorful buds are covered in hairy orange pistils and cloudy white trichomes.

Flavor Profile: less berry and more gas, offering sour, chemically sweetness with hints of fruit

Medical Effects: happy, hungry, talkative, Aids with Anxiety, Pain, Stress

Breeder: Purple Caper Seeds

