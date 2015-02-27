Blueberry X Girl Scout Cookie

60% Indica

20-25% THC

63-70 (9-10 weeks) Time to Flower

Average Yield

Can be grown indoors or outdoors, although outdoor growing calls for a moderate to warm climate with consistent daytime temperatures in the 70 to 74 degree Fahrenheit range. Indoor growing conditions can be more deliberately controlled, and the short to medium-height plants can take well to limited spaces -- especially if growers do some limited bending and pruning early in the vegetative stage. Growers should also regularly trim away the broad fan leaves that grow at the top of plants in order to let light and air reach the lower flowering nodes. Bringing out this strain’s signature colors requires “shocking” the plant by exposing it to some colder than average temperatures just before flowering begins.

