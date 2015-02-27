Blue Girl Scout Cookies

Genetics: Blueberry X Girl Scout Cookie

Indica / Sativa: 60% Indica

Average Test: 20-25% THC

Time To Flower: 63-70 (9-10 weeks)

Average Yield: Average

Growing Notes: Blue Girl Scout Cookies can be grown indoors or outdoors, although outdoor growing calls for a moderate to warm climate with consistent daytime temperatures in the 70 to 74 degrees Fahrenheit range. Indoor growing conditions can be more deliberately controlled, and the short to medium-height plants can take well to limited spaces -- especially if growers do some limited bending and pruning early in the vegetative stage. Growers should also regularly trim away the broad fan leaves that grow at the top of plants in order to let light and air reach the lower flowering nodes. Bringing out this strain’s signature colors requires “shocking” the plant by exposing it to some colder than average temperatures just before flowering begins.

Flower Notes: they appear spring green and more often than not are flecked with blue and purple hues. These latter colors emerge when high concentrations of pigments called anthocyanins are stimulated by cold temperatures in the growing process. Cloudy trichomes cover the already-colorful leaves, giving them a silvery sheen.

Flavor Notes: Orange, blueberry, sweet

Medical Effects: body buzz, energized cerebral effect. Aids with anxiety, low mood, headaches, irritability, and persistent physical pain.

Show more