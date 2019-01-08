Blueberry Muffin

Genetics: Blueberry X Purple Panty Dropper

Indica / Sativa: 80% Indica

Average Test: 18-22% THC

Time To Flower: 7-8 weeks, early october outdoor

Average Yield: 12 to 16 ounces per square meter indoor, 16+ ounces outdoor

Growing Notes: The plant feels best in Mediterranean climates, receiving a lot of sun and warmth. Blueberry Muffin is difficult to grow indoors because it is so tall. The Screen of Green method works best. This strain is more difficult to care for, so it takes experience.

Flower Notes: uniform bud structure and purple-tinted flowers. the flower usually has a purple tint, and the bud structure of this cultivar is very recognizable in shape.

Flavor: Creamy, blueberry, fruity, berry, earthy

Terpene Profile: terpinolene, ocimene, and pinene.

Medical Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric, Hungry, Uplifted. Aids with depression, anxiety, and heart disease

Breeder: Humboldt Seed Company

