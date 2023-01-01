About this product
Bruce Banner
GeneticsL OG Kush X Strawberry Diesel
Indica / Sativa: 60% Sativa
Average Test: 20-29% THC
Time To Flower: (8-10 weeks), October outdoor
Average Yield: High
Growing Notes: Bruce Banner grows well in either indoor or outdoor gardens. Bruce Banner can take colder temperatures than most, but keeping this strain content is key to its quality yield. Indoors, protect the buds by keeping humidity down, and outdoors, plant in areas free of fall rains. This hybrid performs best in temperatures between 65 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit.
Flower Notes: bright and potent green shades, the Bruce Banner strain is healthy and alive, mixed with brassy orange pistils that curl and twist amongst the trichome and resin-laden sugar leaves.
Flavor Profile: Candy, earthy, fruity, strawberry, sweet
Terpene Profile: Diesel, sweet, with floral and fruity undertones.
Medical Effects: Energy, euphoria, happiness, aids with Chronic Pain, fatigue, stress
Breeder: Delta 9 Labs
About this brand
SunClone
SunClone was created to provide a marketplace for a variety of vetted, quality Cannabis genetics that can be ordered online and shipped directly to medical and home growers who want consistent results and proven data.
