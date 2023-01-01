Bruce Banner

GeneticsL OG Kush X Strawberry Diesel

Indica / Sativa: 60% Sativa

Average Test: 20-29% THC

Time To Flower: (8-10 weeks), October outdoor

Average Yield: High

Growing Notes: Bruce Banner grows well in either indoor or outdoor gardens. Bruce Banner can take colder temperatures than most, but keeping this strain content is key to its quality yield. Indoors, protect the buds by keeping humidity down, and outdoors, plant in areas free of fall rains. This hybrid performs best in temperatures between 65 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit.

Flower Notes: bright and potent green shades, the Bruce Banner strain is healthy and alive, mixed with brassy orange pistils that curl and twist amongst the trichome and resin-laden sugar leaves.

Flavor Profile: Candy, earthy, fruity, strawberry, sweet

Terpene Profile: Diesel, sweet, with floral and fruity undertones.

Medical Effects: Energy, euphoria, happiness, aids with Chronic Pain, fatigue, stress

Breeder: Delta 9 Labs

