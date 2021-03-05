About this product
Cake Crasher effects
41 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
39% of people report feeling happy
Anxious
2% of people say it helps with anxious
Dry eyes
2% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Headache
2% of people say it helps with headache
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
12% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
