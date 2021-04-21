About this product
About this strain
Caramel Cream effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
31% of people report feeling happy
Paranoid
10% of people say it helps with paranoid
Anxious
5% of people say it helps with anxious
Dry mouth
5% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
15% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!