Caramel Cream is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Royal Highness with Old School Cookies and Humboldt Reserve OG. This strain offers long-lasting and euphoric effects that instantaneously lift your spirit and improve your mood. With myrcene as the dominant terpene of Caramel Cream, you can expect an herbal flavor profile with undertones of nutty salted caramel. The aroma is fuel-forward, with diesel notes shining through. Medical marijuana patients choose Caramel Cream to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, anxiety, and fatigue. Caramel Cream features a high THC level of 20%, making it an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers with a high tolerance level. This strain pairs best with activities that require creative thinking or introspective thought. According to growers, Caramel Cream flowers into extremely sticky buds with dark green foliage, amber hairs, and crystal trichomes. This strain has an average flowering time of 60 days and easily produces an impressive bud structure. Caramel Cream was originally bred by Humboldt Seed Company and was the winner of 2018's Phenotype Mega Hunt competition. If you have smoked, dabbed, or consumed Caramel Cream before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.