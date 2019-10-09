Chocolate Hashberry

Genetics: Blackberry Kush x Chocolate Kush

Indica / Sativa: 50/50

Average Test: 20-25% THC

Time To Flower: (7-8 weeks)

Average Yield: High

Growing Notes: Chocolate Hash is quite resistant to different conditions. The short, bushy plants take on a Christmas tree shape and are easily grown indoors. It is recommended that growers prune any low-growing fan leaves to encourage the development of calyxes that form at the base of the plant.

Flower Notes: Buds are iced-out with trichomes with a light green coloration.

Flavor: Semi-sweet-savory, with berry, cocoa, and nutty notes that complement its earthy nose.

Terpene Profile: humelene

Medical Effects: Aids with depression, a loss of appetite, Anxiety.

Breeder: Purple Caper Seeds

