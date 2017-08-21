Critical Plus, also known as “Critical +”, is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Skunk and Big Bud. Critical Plus is a fast-growing and high-yielding strain that won the first Highlife Cup in Barcelona and has gone on to find a loyal following in regions of the USA and Europe. Bred by Dinafem Seeds, Critical Plus combines the best of both parents, delivering a pungent and citrusy flavor with a diesel and nutty undertone. Critical Plus is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Critical Plus effects include creative, relaxed, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Critical Plus when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and pain. Bred by Dinafem Seeds, Critical Plus features flavors like woody, pungent, and skunk. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Critical Plus typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. If you’re looking for a potent and balanced strain that can stimulate your creativity and relax your body, Critical Plus might be the perfect choice for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Critical Plus, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.