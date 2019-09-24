About this product
About this strain
Divina Obscura effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Headache
33% of people say it helps with headache
Pain
66% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
66% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
